Meghalaya's Shillong Rocked By Suspected IED Blast; CM Conrad Sangma Condemns Cowardly Act

A suspected IED blast rocked Police Bazaar, the commercial hub of Shillong on Sunday, January 30, evening. As per reports, Khasi militant outfit Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) has claimed responsibility for the explosion that occurred at 7.20 pm. So far no cases of injuries have been reported.

Condemning the incident, Meghalaya Chief Miniter Conrad Sangma said, "An attempt to disrupt peace and bring harm is nothing but a cowardly act. Perpetrators will not be spared".

Strongly condemn the blast at Police Bazar, Shillong this evening. An attempt to disrupt peace and bring harm is nothing but a cowardly act. Perpetrators will not be spared. We will ensure peace prevails in the State. — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) January 30, 2022

The Chief Minister ensured that peace will be maintained in the state. It is to be noted that CM Sangma in his January 26 message had claimed that the overall law and order situation in the State has been peaceful and militancy has been brought under control over the years.

Earlier in August 2021, two people were left injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) went off at Shillong's Laitumkhrah market. It was reported that the outlawed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council, the banned organization, had claimed responsibility for the bomb blast. As per the reports, a case was registered with the Laitumkhrah police station. The wall of a tea shop and the window panes of adjacent buildings was damaged due to the moderate-intensity blast.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Sylvester Nongtnger had said that upon receiving information of the blast, bomb squad, crime scene unit, and dog squad rushed to the spot to collect evidence. A lady from the tea shop was one of the two who had sustained minor injuries. They were immediately rushed to the nearby Nazareth hospital. Earlier in 2021, HNIC had also carried out an attack inside a cement plant in the East Jaintia Hills district and three were arrested in connection to the case.