Mentally Ill Woman Kills 8-year-old Son In Jhalawar, Flees Home

A mentally challenged woman allegedly killed her eight-year-old son by slitting his throat with a knife in Sunel town of Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Sunday.

The accused woman, Mamta Gurjar (32) was reported to be mentally ill and had been living separately from her husband for the last six years at her maternal home, SHO of Sunel police station Mansiram said.

The deceased boy was identified as Vijay Kumar Gurjar.

The woman executed the heinous crime on Saturday night when her son was asleep in the veranda while her father and brother were sleeping inside, he added.

The woman took her son to another room where she allegedly slit his throat with a knife and escaped, the SHO said.

When the woman's father and brother woke up early Sunday morning, they found the boy lying dead in a pool of blood following which they informed the police, he further said.

On a complaint lodged by the boy's maternal uncle, the police lodged a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code against Mamta Gurjar and began an investigation, he added.

The body was handed over to the family members after a post-mortem on Sunday morning and efforts are underway to arrest the boy's mother, he said.

