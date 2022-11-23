Mercury Drops In Parts On Rajasthan, Fatehpur Coldest At 5.1

Mercury dipped in parts of Rajasthan where the minimum temperature was 5.1 degrees Celsius in Fatehpur (Sikar), according to officials.

The minimum temperature in Churu was 5.3 degrees, 6.7 degrees in Chittorgarh, 7.8 degrees in Sikar, 8.6 degrees in Nagaur and 9 degrees in Sangaria (Hanumangarh), according to the Met department here.

The weather conditions would remain the same for the next 48 hours, they said.

