Mercury Rises To 28.4 Degrees Celsius In Delhi

The maximum temperature in the national capital on Friday rose to 28.4 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature settled at 9.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, the IMD said.

Relative humidity oscillated between 92 per cent and 32 per cent, it said.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature of the national capital was 27 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature settled at 10.2 degrees Celsius.

The weather office has predicted strong surface winds during the daytime on Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 28 and 10 degrees Celsius respectively.

The 24-hour air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'poor' category (reading 252) at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

