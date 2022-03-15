Mercury Soars Up In Mumbai, IMD Warns Of Heatwave For Konkan And Neigbouring Regions

Mercury is soaring up in the city of Mumbai and its neighbouring region. On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), issued an alert for the Konkan region, which included Mumbai, and and Saurashtra-Kutch region of Gujarat. The alert from the meteorological department warns about heatwaves in the region for the coming two days. Mumbai's temperature is currently above 36 degrees celsius and is expected to rise as the day advances.

In addition to the heatwaves, an orange alert was issued for the North Konkan, North Konkan, Thane, Mumbai, and Raigad regions on March 14. A heatwave is a period of extremely hot weather accompanied by high humidity that, if not properly controlled, can be harmful to the human body. It is specified on the basis of the temperature thresholds over a region with respect to the actual temperature or its comparable to normal temperatures.

Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are very likely over parts of Konkan-Goa, including Mumbai during next 3 days.



येत्या 3 दिवसांत आपेक्षित तीव्र हवामानाचा इशारा . तपशीलवार जिल्हानिहाय हवामान अंदाज व चेतावणीसाठी कृपया https://t.co/89p4H3QwEY भेट द्या pic.twitter.com/IV86u716BN

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday, also warned Mumbaikars about the heatwaves from its Twitter account to take precautions and avoid stepping out of their homes between 12 pm and 3 pm on March 15 and 16 after the India Meteorological Department issued a heatwave warning for the Konkan region of Maharashtra among other areas. BMC also shared a series of pictures captioning them as "Do's and Don't's during Heatwave." In these informational pictures, BMC suggests people stay hydrated, avoid strenuous activities outside during the daytime when the temperature is high.

#HeatWaveAlert@Indiametdept has issued an orange alert for tomorrow (severe heat wave conditions in some parts) & a yellow alert (heat wave conditions in isolated parts) for day after tomorrow.

Citizens are requested to take note of the do's and dont's.

Stay hydrated and safe.

Stay hydrated and safe. pic.twitter.com/OCb2YooPdS — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 14, 2022

Meanwhile, Mumbai temperatures continued soaring as the Santacruz department of Meteorological recorded the highest temperature of 38.6 degrees celsius whereas Colaba recorded 37.6 degrees of maximum temperature in the city, on Monday. The IMD further added that Mumbai and neighbouring areas could see heat waves to extreme heat waves from March 14 to March 15 whereas heatwaves will continue in isolated pockets on March 16.

Impact of a heatwave and how to protect oneself from it

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its issued press release, has warned people to not spend much time in the sun, as spending long hours exposed to heat could lead to illness. Children, infants, elderly people and ones concerned with chronic diseases are especially warned to remain indoors if possible as the heatwave could result in moderate health concerns.

The IMD has clearly instructed to avoid direct exposure to the sun during the aforementioned dates and advised people to drink water as much as possible even if one is not really thirsty. If there is a need to move out, make sure to cover your head with a hat, cloth or carry an umbrella. Wearing light-coloured and light-weight clothes of cotton are highly recommended by the IMD.