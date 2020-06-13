Himachal Pradesh: Peon's Meritorious Daughter Takes Over Kangra SDM Office For A Day

After scoring 94 percent marks in the Class 10th examination, Hina Thakur got an opportunity to live her dream as she worked as a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) for one day in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra on Friday, June 12. The 14-year-old girl's father works as a peon in the office of Kangra SDM, Jatin Lal.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jatin Lal, an IAS officer from the 2016 batch, decided to felicitate the meritorious student by giving her an opportunity to serve as an SDM for a day. Lal sat next to Hina for the day as she took charge of the SDM office.

Hina took over the office meetings under the guidance of Lal and also attended to all the problems of the visitors who had arrived at the SDM's office. The elated youngster said that the experience was like 'a dream come true' for her.

"SDM Jatin Lal sir has shown me a dream, I will fulfill it. I will become a doctor first and then an IAS officer," said Hina.

SDM Lal said that his peon (Hina's Father) informed him that his daughter Hina had scored 94 percent in her Class 10th exam and secured 34th rank in merit. He further asserted that his motive behind the felicitation was to promote Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao Abhiyan so that every daughter gets honoured.

"I called Hina to the office in order to honour her. She told me that she wants to become an IAS officer following which I decided to make her SDM for a day. Today (Friday) Hina is the SDM and she is looking after all the work," said Lal. "I helped her while sitting right next to her. My motive for doing this is to promote Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao Abhiyan so that every daughter gets honoured," he added.

