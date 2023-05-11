Met Office Issues 'yellow' Alert For Thunderstorms From May 13-15 In Himachal

The weather office has issued a 'yellow' warning for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places of Himachal Pradesh from May 13-15 even as the weather remained dry and day temperatures rose by a few notches in several places.

The Met office here has also predicted light to moderate rainfall in the mid hills and light moderate rain and snowfall in the higher hills from May 13-15 as a fresh western disturbance is active over the region.

Una, recording a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius, was the hottest in the state, followed by Dhaulakuan (36.5 degrees), Hamirpur (35.8 degrees), Bilaspur (34.0 degrees) Dharamshala (29.2 degrees), Shimla (24.6 degrees) and Narkanda (18.0 degrees), the Met office said.

There was no significant change in minimum temperatures, which remained two to seven degrees below normal. Keylong and Kusumseri were the coldest places in Himachal Pradesh, recording night temperatures of 1.1 degrees Celsius each.

Pre-monsoon rainfall between March 1 and May 11 was recorded at 222.4 mm against a normal of 201.9 mm.