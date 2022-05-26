MHA Transfers IAS Officer, His Wife From Delhi As Punishment For Misusing Thyagraj Stadium

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Thursday, issued a notification for the transfer of AGMUT cadre IAS officers namely Sanjeev Khirwar and Rinku Dugga from Delhi to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, respectively. This development comes several hours after a news report regarding the misuse of facilities at the government-run Thyagraj Stadium in the national capital by Sanjeev Khirwar and his wife Rinku Dugga emerged.

The chief secretary submitted a report to the MHA in the evening on the factual position, prompting the ministry to order their transfer. According to sources, necessary action will be taken based on the report.

An Indian Express report revealed that Khirwar, who is Delhi's Principal Secretary of Revenue, was misusing the sports facilities by closing the spot for sports activities earlier than usual so that he could take his dog for a walk there. Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took cognizance and directed all state-run sports facilities in Delhi be open for sportspersons till 10 p.m.

Delhi CM Kejriwal extends time limit for Delhi Govt Sports Facilities

Guaranteeing assistance in this issue, CM Kejriwal had said, 'We are looking into this matter. There is an increase in temperature because of which sportspersons are facing the issue. The sports facilities will remain open till 10 PM."

According to PTI, the decision to extend the time limit by the Delhi CM comes after several complaints were raised by the athletes and coaches at the Delhi government-run Thyagraj Stadium were reported.

Prior to this, Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had also conveyed the same message by saying shutting down sports facilities early is disrupting the athletes' practice and that they are extending the time limit so that the athletes can train properly without much trouble. Tagging the news piece, Sisodia had tweeted, "News reports have brought to our notice that certain sports facilities are being closed early causing inconvenience to sportsmen who wish to play till late nite (night). CM @ArvindKejriwal has directed that all Delhi Govt sports facilities to stay open for sportsmen till 10 p.m."

News reports have brought to our notice that certain sports facilities are being closed early causing inconvenience to sportsmen who wish to play till late nite. CM @ArvindKejriwal has directed that all Delhi Govt sports facilities to stay open for sportsmen till 10pm pic.twitter.com/LG7ucovFbZ — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 26, 2022

Built for the 2010 Commonwealth Games, the Thyagraj Stadium is a centrally located sporting complex and is a multi-discipline facility where footballers and athletes from national and state-level train.