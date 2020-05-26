Bengaluru: Migrants From WB, Odisha, Assam Await Trains; Reside In BBMP For Timebeing

Migrant workers who were previously engaged in construction work in Bengaluru and working in coffee plantations in Chikmagalur are anxiously awaiting trains to their home states. But the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has become home away from home to almost 200 families hailing from West Bengal, Assam and Orissa.

Situated at the Tennis Pavilion at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru, this camp started by BBMP has seen the support of other departments too like the labour department and as the word spread of the good work being done, more NGOs and volunteer donors have been contributing.

Two large halls have been converted into dormitories for men and women separately. Every day, BBMP organises water tankers for them, few in the morning and a couple more in the evenings.

Basic needs taken care of

Food is provided thrice a day with tea, snacks, juices and biscuits being distributed round the clock. Beyond their basic needs, the volunteers here are going the extra mile to give them other goods like sarees, shirts and shoes.

A doctor visits the camp at least twice a day to screen all the migrants for temperature and other symptoms of Coronavirus and also for other ailments. Republic spoke to Dr Danish who has been visiting every day. ‘We used to get complaints of rashes on their body. One of the kids who had rashes was examined and found that the infection was so bad that I had to start a broad-spectrum antibiotic. Many people here were working in coffee plantations because of which fungal and bacterial infections are high among them. I started giving them antihistamine and anti-allergic’.

‘As of now nobody has complained of high temperature, most of the patients with complaints are children but it is normal for them to have running noses,’ he said even as more medical supplies of thermometers, paracetamol tablets from donors came in.

Close to 35 young children who are living at the camp temporarily were getting restless the last few weeks. Two volunteers, Heena Jain and Kala have started engaging them for a couple of hours every day to keep their spirits high.

‘I am a dance teacher and enjoy working with kids. When I came here to distribute food, I saw kids here. And after the classes the kids were so happy, we felt great. They were enjoying the activities a lot,’ said Heena.

At the end of activities that range from yoga to singing, dancing and a few simple games, kids get chocolates and balloons as rewards. All of them are taught about the necessity to maintain social distancing and wearing masks.

(Image credits: http://bbmp.gov.in/)