Migrants Gather In Coimbatore For 'Shramik Special' Train Passes

Ever since the government commenced operation of 'Shramik Special' trains, growing number of migrants have been trying to head back to their hometown. Similarly, several migrants gathered in large numbers at Sundarapuram in Coimbatore.

Migrants gather to collect passes for 'Shramik Special' trains

The migrants had gathered to acquire passes for the Shramik special trains. As per the visuals, hundreds of migrants can be seen waiting for the train passes for Uttar Pradesh & Bihar.

#WATCH Tamil Nadu: Migrant workers gather in large numbers at Sundarapuram, Coimbatore to collect train passes for today's 'shramik special' trains for Uttar Pradesh & Bihar. pic.twitter.com/49tG73eNUz — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

Operated 1,595 'Shramik Special' Trains

Meanwhile, Indian Railways on Tuesday asserted that it has operated 1,595 'Shramik Special' trains since May 1 and ferried over 21 lakh migrants back home. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in a tweet remarked that Uttar Pradesh has allowed 837 trains, Bihar has permitted 428 and Madhya Pradesh more than 100. Among other originating states, more than 188 trains have started from Punjab, 89 from Karnataka, 61 from Tamil Nadu, 58 from Telangana, 54 from Rajasthan, 41 from Haryana and 38 from Uttar Pradesh.

