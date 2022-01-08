Migratory bird census underway at Odisha's Hirakud reservoir

Sambalpur (Odisha), Jan 8 (PTI) A census of migratory birds at Hirakud reservoir in Odisha's Sambalpur district is underway, a forest officer said on Saturday.

Teams of Hirakud Wildlife Division, equipped with binoculars, bird field guides and census sheets, began the exercise on Friday, he said.

The reservoir and power channel have been divided into 15 sectors covered by 38 teams comprising forest officers and experts from outside.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Anshu Das said that the census will cover the reservoir till the Odisha-Chhattisgarh inter-state boundary.

A total of 30 boats will cover the entire reservoir, spread over 533 sq km, and a 5.7-km power channel of the dam. The number of migratory birds and their species will be declared on January 9.

Every year, thousands of winged guests from Caspian Sea, Baikal Lake, Aral Sea, Mongolia, central and southeast Asia and the Himalayas make Hirakud reservoir their home from November to March.

Common pochard, red crested pochard, spot-billed duck, great crested grebe, pond heron, painted stork, whiskered tern and many more are sighted during this period every year.

More than 1.24 lakh birds of 98 species thronged the reservoir last winter. Similarly, over 1.45 lakh birds of 93 species were sighted in 2020. PTI COR HMB ACD ACD

