Mild Earthquake Hits Nepal, Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR And Parts Of North India

Tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and other regions of north India as an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit Nepal on Wednesday, February 22.

According to the National Center of Seismology, the earthquake hit 69 km from Jumla in Nepal at around 1:30 pm. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km.

“Earthquake tremors were also felt in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh at around 1:30 pm on Wednesday. The epicentre of the earthquake was within 10 km of the ground, 140 kms away from Pithoragarh. The National Center of Siesmology tweeted, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 22-02-2023, 13:30:23 IST, Lat:29.56 & Long:81.70, Depth: 10 Km , Location: 143km E of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, India,” National Center of Seismology tweeted.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 22-02-2023, 13:30:23 IST, Lat:29.56 & Long:81.70, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 143km E of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/MNTAXJS0EJ@Dr_Mishra1966 @Ravi_MoES @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/ovDBNhb7VO — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 22, 2023

It is important to note that both Nepal and Delhi have been witnessing frequent earthquakes for the past few months. Earlier on January 24, the National Capital felt strong tremors after an earthquake of 5.8 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Nepal.