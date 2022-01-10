Minimum Temperature Settles Above Normal In Delhi

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the moderate category on Monday morning and the minimum temperature settled at 9.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy sky with possibility of drizzle and moderate fog for the day. The air quality index this morning stood at 115. On Sunday, Delhi's air quality was recorded in the satisfactory category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 95 per cent. The maximum temperature on Sunday stood at 15 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal.The minimum temperature was recorded at 13.8 degrees Celsius, seven notches above normal.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)