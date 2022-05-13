Minor girl commits suicide over 'harassment' in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 13 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself as she was upset over being "harassed" by a youth in Shamli district, police said on Friday.

In a complaint, the girl's father alleged that the accused was pressurising her to get married to him and would often harass his daughter on her way to school.

Due to the constant harassment, the girl quit school, however, the accused started calling her on phone, her father claimed.

She took the extreme step on Thursday morning, police said.

A case has been registered against the accused for abetment of suicide and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, they said.