Minor Girl Found Hanging In UP’s Tirwa, Kin Alleges Physical Assault

The body of a 14-year-old missing girl was found hanging from a tree outside her village in the Tirwa area here, police said on Friday.

The family members of the girl have alleged that she was raped and murdered.

The girl had gone missing on the morning of Holi on Wednesday, following which her father had lodged a missing report at Tirva police station, police said.

On Thursday afternoon, the body of the teenager was found hanging from a tree and tied to a dupatta, they said.

The body was brought down and sent for postmortem, police said The family members have told the police that the girl had gone to collect fodder when she was abducted and later raped and murdered.

To make it look like suicide, the girl was hanged by her dupatta, they have alleged.

Police officer Mahesh Veer Singh said further action will be taken after the postmortem report is received.

The allegations levelled by the family members of the girl are being probed, he said, adding a suspect has been detained.