Minor Girl Injured In Attack By Stray Dogs In Bhopal

A minor girl was injured after some stray dogs attacked her in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city, officials said on Sunday.

The girl, about two to three years' old, was later rescued by a man and admitted to a hospital, they said.

The incident, which took place on Saturday evening in Bag Sewania locality, was captured on a CCTV and the footage went viral on social media platforms.

In the clip, five dogs were seen charging at the girl while she was running away in panic after being chased. The canines were seen pulling her down on the road and biting her.

A man then came to her rescue and chased away the dogs by hurling stones at them. The girl received wounds on her head and face.

She has been admitted to the government-run Hamidia Hospital, police inspector Sanjeev Chouksey said, adding that they came to know about the incident through social media.

A policeman was sent to the hospital to enquire about the girl's identity and health. So far, no one has complained to police about the incident, he said.

“The girl is two to three years' old. She is being given proper medical treatment. She is alright," Bhopal Municipal Corporation Commissioner KVS Choudary told PTI.

Denying that the stray dog menace has gone up in the state capital, he said the canine sterilisation programme was paused only for two-three months last year during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At least 30 to 40 dogs are being sterilised daily since over a month, he said.

