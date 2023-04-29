Minor Girl Molested By School Teacher In Delhi's Yamuna Vihar

Quick links:
Credit: ANI
An 11-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a teacher in a private school in northeast Delhi's Yamuna Vihar area, police said on Saturday.
Rajeev (37), who works as a lab assistant in the school, has been arrested, they said.
According to police, the class 6 student on Friday reported that the accused had molested her in the school, a senior police officer said.
Following this, the accused, a resident of Ghaziabad’s Loni was arrested the same day, police said.
Rajeev has been working in the school for the last five years, the officer said, adding a case has been registered against him under sections of the IPC and POCSO Act at Bhajanpura police station.
READ | Man Who Molested DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Arrested; Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)