Minor Girl Molested By School Teacher In Delhi's Yamuna Vihar

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a teacher in a private school in northeast Delhi's Yamuna Vihar area, police said on Saturday.

Press Trust Of India

Rajeev (37), who works as a lab assistant in the school, has been arrested, they said.

According to police, the class 6 student on Friday reported that the accused had molested her in the school, a senior police officer said.

Following this, the accused, a resident of Ghaziabad’s Loni was arrested the same day, police said.

Rajeev has been working in the school for the last five years, the officer said, adding a case has been registered against him under sections of the IPC and POCSO Act at Bhajanpura police station. 

