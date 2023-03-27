Minor Girl Murdered In Kolkata's Tiljala; Locals Block Roads, Vandalise Police Vehicles

A chaotic scene was witnessed on the streets of Kolkata's Tiljala area after the body of a seven-year-old girl, who was allegedly murdered, was found at a neighbour's house. Police officials have arrested the accussed Alok Kumar who allegedly killed the girl in name of human sacrifice.

After the incident came to light, angry protestors in large numbers including the family members of the victim, took to the streets on Monday (March 27) and blocked several roads, Bandel Railway gate, causing disruption on the southern railway branch of Sealdah. Around 20 trains were affected due to the blockade. Also, protesters blocked public transport near the Picnic Garden-Howrah route.

As per reports, the violent protestors also clashed with police after hurling stones and bricks at the security officials, who were deployed in large numbers to disperse the crowds. As per local reports, the protesters have also vandalised police vehicles by setting them on fire, forcing police to detain some locals.

West Bengal | Locals protest against the State Government and Administration over the death of a 7-year-old girl, in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/ia65jSDxBI — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2023

Seven-year-old murdered in Kolkata's Tiljala area

The accused Alok Kumar, who is a native of Bihar, allegedly killed the seven-year-old child after a tantric convinced him for a human sacrifice. Meanwhile, a team of Calcutta police is likely to be sent to Bihar to catch the tantric who suggested Alok kill the child.

Initially, the police found that the child died after being attacked on the head by a screwdriver. However, it was later found that her hands and feet were tied. According to the family members of the victim, the girl went to throw garbage at the apartment's ground floor on Sunday morning and did not return home after that. Later, they found that Alok Kumar, who is also a resident of the same apartment, had pulled the kid into the house.

Meanwhile, locals have accused the police of inaction as they did not take any required measures despite a complaint being registered at the police station about the missing child since Sunday morning. After the news of the murder broke, the locals went to Tiljala police station and hurled stones, and soon the situation escalated after police came out with batons to clear the area and arrested a few locals.

BJP leader Amit Malviya slams Bengal govt over murder of minor

Meanwhile, on Monday, BJP leader Amit Malviya launched a sharp attack on CM Mamata Banerjee over the murder of the seven-year-old. Taking to Twitter, Malviya wrote, "Kolkata is burning, again. Locals are protesting the death of a 7-year-old girl in the Tiljala area of the city. Bengal Govt is trying to hush up the matter… How long will WB remain a mute spectator to the death of young girls? Will Mamata Banerjee, as Home Minister, take responsibility?"

He further went on to say, that Bengal is burning when President Droupadi Murmu is in state's capital and this shows that Mamata's government has failed in controlling the crime instances. "On a day when President Draupadi Murmu is in Kolkata, the city is on fire. There is widespread anger against Mamata Banerjee’s Govt for failing to control increasing instances of crime against women and young girls, in particular. Kolkata needs to be rescued from the TMC, soon," he tweeted.

