Minor girl raped, body dumped in well in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Apr 23 (PTI) A 3-year-old girl was allegedly raped and her body was dumped in a well in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the girl had come to attend a marriage ceremony with her mother from Bhilwara and was playing at home on Thursday when the accused Ramesh Dhakad (30) started playing with her. The girl later went missing.

A missing complaint was lodged at the Bassi Police Station.

The body was found on Friday in the well five kilometers away from the residence.

"The accused is being interrogated after registering a case against him under sections of IPC, POCSO Act, SC/ST Act and the Juvenile Justice Act. Rape can be confirmed only after getting the post-mortem report,” SHO Bassi Ganpat Singh said.

PTI AG SRY

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)