Minor girl raped by cousin in Delhi, accused arrested

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her cousin at her house in south Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur, police said on Saturday The accused has been arrested, they said.

According to the victim’s mother, the crime took place on Thursday. She said her daughter was raped by her 22-year-old cousin, a resident of Bapu Park, when the girl was alone at home.

The accused had also threatened the minor girl not to disclose about the incident to anyone, police said.

A case under IPC sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), and under the POCSO Act was registered at the Kotla Mubarakpur Police Station, they added.

PTI NIT SRY

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)