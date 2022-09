An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour, police in Jaipur said on Wednesday.

A case was registered against Mohammad Irshad, the accused, on Wednesday at Vishwakarma Police Station and he was arrested, they said.

The medical examination of the victim has been done and a report is awaited, they added.

