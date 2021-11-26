Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted By Auto Rickshaw Driver In Delhi

A minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an auto rickshaw driver in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri, police said on Friday. In her complaint, the victim's mother alleged that on November 22, her daughter went to play outside with her friends. The accused lured her and took her to his rented room and sexually assaulted her.

However, the incident was reported to police two days after the incident when the girl narrated her ordeal to her mother.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey said based on the complaint, a case was registered under IPC sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 342 (wrongful confinement), 377 (Unnatural offences), and relevant sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act.

On Thursday, the accused, Mohammed Akub, a resident of Tughlakabad Extension, was arrested from his locality and sent to judicial custody, she said.

Meanwhile, in another incident, an auto driver allegedly sexually assaulted a woman passenger in Sarita Vihar area in southeast Delhi, police said.

In her statement, the victim alleged that the accused also thrashed her when she resisted him. He also stole her belongings and dropped her off at an unknown place in the south east district, police said.

The accused, Vajid, was arrested, they added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)