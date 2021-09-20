Minor killed in bike-tractor collision in UP’s Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 20 (PTI) A child was killed and his parents sustained serious injuries when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding tractor on the Karnal-Meerut Highway near here, police said on Monday.

Kuldeep and his Wife Mina were taken to a hospital and are in a serious condition while their son died in the accident that occurred in Shamli district on Sunday evening, they said. PTI COR RHL

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)