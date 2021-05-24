Miracle Baby, Born Prematurely At Just 28 Weeks & With COVID, Defeats Virus In Hyderabad

In among the most heartwarming stories to have come about in the midst of the crisis caused by the second wave of Coronavirus, an infant who was tested COVID positive a week after his birth has now been discharged from a private hospital in Hyderabad- KIMS Cuddles. The baby was born preterm on April 17, at 28 weeks of pregnancy due to severe COVID-19 in the mother needing mechanical ventilatory support. On the 8th day, the baby started showing COVID symptoms and tested positive. The doctors immediately put the baby on a ventilator and now the baby has successfully defeated COVID. Republic TV exclusively spoke to Dr C Aparna-- who treated the baby battling COVID and also shared the experience of the infant's parents.

Clinical Director, Neonatology, KIMS Cuddles, Dr C Aparna said, "the baby was delivered at 28 weeks because the mother was already COVID positive and was herself on ventilator support. The baby was born with a weight of 1000 gm and the first PCR of COVID was negative which was in another Hospital. However, on day 6 deterioration in the clinical status of the baby was reported such as falling oxygen level and breathing difficulties. After the second COVID test baby tested positive and then the baby was shifted to our hospital. We continued the ventilator support and when the improvement was noticed the baby was then put into nasal ventilation and further down to oxygen and eventually stopped oxygen as well. We have done all the checkups we have every reason to believe that now with good weight gain, optimal care and the combustive environment this baby will do as good as other babies".

'It was a very critical time for us': Infant's Father

"Actually, it was a very critical time for us because my wife also tested with COVID positive and she was really critical and the baby was also delivered at the same time in another Hospital. As that hospital had facilities for the adults but didn't have any proper treatment for the COVID positive baby, so immediately we shifted to Hyderabad, KIMS Cuddles. The baby was kept in isolation. Dr Aparna gave good treatment to our baby. After a week or so baby tested negative. Later they continue the treatment for the preterm and then the baby was discharged." said the baby's father.

'Now everything is normal': Infant's Mother

The Baby's mother said, "it was very difficult. Actually, I didn't know who delivered the baby and whether it was a boy or a girl. After two days I was informed that it was a baby boy and he is doing well and now after one and a half month he is discharged. Because of the breathing problem, the doctors decided to take a second COVID test and the result was positive and started giving COVID treatment. For three days the baby was on the ventilator and later was shifted to normal oxygen level. Now everything is normal".

