Miraculous Escape: Elderly Man Survives After Being Run Over By Bus In Mumbai; WATCH

A shocking and spine-chilling video has emerged which shows an elderly man having a close shave after being run over by a bus in Mumbai. The incident took place in the Powai area.

According to the CCTV footage shared by news agency ANI, the man dressed in white clothes is seen trying to cross a road when he gets hit by a bus.

The man was knocked down by a bus as the pedestrians watched the entire episode unfold. The man tries to get up but the bus 'runs over' him in a busy street. However, the man later appears to be unhurt.

#WATCH | Elderly man's close shave in Powai area of Mumbai. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera.



(Source: viral video) pic.twitter.com/50LV4N2Pvk — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2022

The occurrence took place on Tuesday outside the Everest Heights Building. The 47-second clip has been widely shared on social media platforms.

Reacting to the clip, a netizen said, "Not the fault of driver at all. It was a blind spot for him. Thank God that the person was not hurt. People need to be careful while crossing the road."

Not the fault of driver at all. It was a blind spot for him. Thank God that the person was not hurt. People need to be careful while crossing the road — _memyself_ (@keepinitomyself) December 15, 2022

Another said, "Heavy vehicles like trucks & buses have many blind spots like area below windshield..it's 100% pedestrian's mistake."

Heavy vehicles like trucks & buses have many blind spots like area below windshield..it's 100% pedestrian's mistake. — प्रफुल्ल गमरे 𝓟𝓻𝓪𝓯𝓾𝓵𝓵 𝓖𝓪𝓶𝓪𝓻𝓮 (@prafull_tweetz) December 15, 2022

One user pointed out that blind spot is a problem for every big vehicle. "Proximity mirrors should be made mandatory in these types of vehicles," he added.