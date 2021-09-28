Miscreants lob hand grenades at car showroom in Dhanbad

Dhanbad, Sept 27 (PTI) Bike-borne miscreants on Monday lobbed hand grenades at a car showroom on GT Road ( NH-2) in Dhanbad.

A car parked in the compound of the showroom was damaged in the incident, Barbadda police station officer-in-charge Suman Kumar told media persons. Two motorcycle-borne miscreants wearing face masks lobbed two hand grenades and sped away.

Dhanbad city superintendent of police (SP) Ramkumar, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Manoj Swargyari, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Amar Kumar Pande, and officers-in-charge of Barbadda and Govindpur police stations reached the spot and began an investigation.

Police officers said the act of the miscreants has been captured by a CCTV camera and a probe is underway. The owner of the showroom Deepak Sawaria told reporters that he received a threat call from a member of a notorious gang two weeks ago.

Six months ago, members of the same gang had demanded money from him and threatened to kill him if he failed to make the payment, he added.

Deepak Sawaria and his brother Sunil have been given bodyguards by the district police administration. PTI CORR NAM MM MM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)