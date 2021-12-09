Missing 5-yr-old Boy Found Dead In Palghar; 1 Person Detained

The body of a five-year-old boy, who went missing from near his house three days back, has been found in a drain in Palghar in Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

The child was playing outside his house in Boisar area of Palghar district when he went missing around 1 pm on Monday.

Later, his parents lodged a police complaint, based on which a case of kidnapping was registered, an official from Boisar police station said.

On Wednesday, the body was found with legs tied and dumped in a drain in Tarapur industrial area, he said.

The police sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem and registered a case against unidentified persons Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), the official said.

On Wednesday evening, the police detained a suspect and he was being questioned, he said.

