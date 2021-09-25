Missing Chamoli Girl Found In Delhi

A teenaged girl who had been missing for five months from a village in the Ghat area of Chamoli district was rescued from her kidnappers, who tried to force her into prostitution, police said on Saturday.

The 14-year-old girl, who had gone missing from Farkhet village on April 19, was traced to Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Thursday .

Two of her abductors, including a woman, were trying to force her into prostitution, the Chamoli police said in a press release, adding that they have been arrested.

Her abductors--Virendra Singh, who hails from Jakhni village in Chamoli district, and Jennifer Fernandes, a resident of Shekh Sarai (Malviya Nagar)--have confessed to their crime, police said.

They have been booked under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 363 (kidnapping) and 366-A (kidnapping with intent of forcible marriage or sex) of the IPC.

Sub-Inspector Jag Mohan led the team which rescued the girl after conducting raids in Dehradun, Delhi and Haryana with help from the surveillance cell of the police.