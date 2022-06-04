Missing girl found dead with throat slit in Jaipur's Amer area, rape suspected: Police

Jaipur, Jun 4 (PTI) A nine-year-old girl was allegedly killed by slitting her throat with a sharp edged weapon in Amer area here on Saturday, police said. The girl went missing from Saturday afternoon and later her nude body was found at a secluded place near Dadabadi, Additional DCP Suman Chaudhary said. It is a suspected case of rape and murder but exact cause will be known in the post mortem report only, she said. The body has been kept at a hospital's mortuary for post mortem and forensic experts have collected evidences from the spot, police said.

A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated, they said. PTI AG RCJ

