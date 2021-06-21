Mizoram Farmers Send Their Farm Produce For Free To Citizens Living In Containment Zones

In the challenging time of COVID-19, farmers from Mizoram's capital Aizawl have set an example of kindness by sending their farm produce- vegetables, fruits, and even poultry for free to those living in containment zones or in-home isolation. Aizawl is under complete lockdown for the past month due to a high number of cases. Currently, the nation is gradually getting over the devastating surge of COVID-19, and several individuals/organizations/institutions have contributed majorly to the relief of citizens.

Mizoram, in the last 24 hours reported the highest daily spike in COVID-19 cases with 662 new infections. The single-day positivity rate rose to 35.26 per cent as the fresh cases were detected. In the last 24 hours, 2 people lost their lives due to COVID-19 taking the death toll to 83. Aizawl in Mizoram alone carries 3315 active cases and a death toll of 72. In Mizoram, there are 4,132 active cases in the state with a recovery of 13,390 people.

Aizawal is further followed by Lawngtlai with 23 cases and Kolasib with 14 infections. The recovery rate of the state still stands at 77.48 per cent against 96.36 per cent of national recovery rate. The mortality rate in the state is 0.47 per cent. According to state immunization officer Dr. Lalzawmi, 3,70,107 people have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine till Saturday. Of them, 53,517 people have received both doses. Aizawl district administration declared Muanna Veng as a containment zone and converted some compartments of the facility into Community COVID-19 Care Centre (CCCC), reported PTI.

Mizoram extends lockdown till June 30

On Friday, the Mizoram Government extended the COVID-induced lockdown till June 30 with certain relaxation. According to the new guidelines, the inter-village movement has been allowed and shops besides those selling essential commodities can operate on specific days in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) area. The ongoing lockdown was supposed to end on June 21.