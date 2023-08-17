Mizoram Moving Ahead With Responsible Tourism Policy: Minister

Mizoram is making headway with a responsible tourism policy that came into force from August 2020, state sports minister Robert Romawia Royte said.

The policy, which was one of the political planks of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) in 2018, envisages a sustainable development strategy, coordination, strengthening institutional framework and skill development, he said.

The policy also focuses on making tourism a tool for development of villages and local communities, eradicating poverty and providing livelihood for the local population while upholding the principles of economic, social and environmental responsibilities, he said.

The Mizoram Registration of Tourist Trade Act 2020 was also enacted to introduce proper regulatory framework for suitable development of the tourism sector, he said. The Act provides for registration of tourism service providers within the state.

At present there are 70 registered hotels, 63 homestays, 10 tour operators, 40 travel agents, 657 registered restaurants and tea stalls and 22 catering units in the state, he said.

According to the minister, the state tourism department generated a revenue of Rs 297.67 lakh during 2022-23 fiscal, nearly 50 per cent more than what it earned in the preceding fiscal.

The tourism department's revenue in 2021-22 was Rs 149.79 lakh, while it was Rs 38.39 lakh in 2020-21 and Rs 305.70 lakh in 2019-20.

Although the tourist footfall was minimal during the Covid pandemic, it rose from 20,564 in 2020-21 to 1.32 lakh in 2021-22 and further to 2.22 lakh in 2022-23, he said.

At present, there are 69 operational tourist facilities in the state developed by the tourism department.

Of these, 35 facilities are operated and managed by the department directly and the remaining are outsourced to private parties.

Royte said funds amounting to Rs 12,834.57 lakh are being sanctioned under various schemes for development of tourism infrastructures.

The tourism department also organised and hosted several events from 2019, which included international tourism mart for the northeastern states (2022), Anthurium festival (2022) and Zo Kutpui or Zo grand festival in Tripura and Manipur's Churachandpur in 2020.

Royte said the state government will construct a state institute of hotel management (SIHM) in Aizawl, which will offer degree-level courses and food craft courses.

The Union ministry of tourism has provided financial assistance amounting to Rs 10 crore for the project, he said.

He said Rs 1,000 crore has been allotted for development of tourism in the state under the externally aided project. The minister expressed hope that the project will completely change the tourism scenario of the state.