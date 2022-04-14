MNS leader quits over Raj Thackeray's pitch for removal of loudspeakers from mosques

Mumbai, Apr 14 (PTI) The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's state secretary Irfan Shaikh on Thursday said he has quit the party in light of party president Raj Thackeray remaining firm on his pitch for removal of high-decibel loudspeakers from mosques.

In a letter to Thackeray, which he shared on Facebook, Shaikh said he was resigning with “a heavy heart”.

“Time has come to say 'Jai Maharashtra' (good bye) if the party, which one worked for and considered as everything, takes a hateful stand against the community one comes from,” Shaikh said in the post.

When it was formed, the MNS' view was of engaging in casteless politics, he said.

"Rajsaheb Thackeray was a ray of hope. But we got to see and hear something different during the Gudi Padwa rally," Shaikh said, questioning why the MNS felt the need to follow the forces that "play politics of hate". In the letter, Shaikh said Thackeray became suspicious about azaan and mosques only after 16 years since he was working with the MNS chief.

Shaikh also wondered why Thackeray hadn’t spoken on the issue when he was with him.

“Saheb, you may not be wrong from your end. But we are sensing something serious is going to happen. Please accept the resignation I have tendered,” he added.

Thackeray had on April 2 made a strong pitch for removing high-decibel loudspeakers from mosques.

Addressing a rally at Shivaji Park, the MNS chief had also said that if such a step was not taken, loudspeakers would be installed outside mosques to play 'Hanuman Chalisa' at higher volume.

Speaking at a public rally in Thane on April 12, Thackeray reiterated the demand that loudspeakers on mosques be removed, giving an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government to act before May 3. PTI ENM ARU ARU

