MNS Student Body Chief Aditya Shirodkar Joins Shiv Sena Ahead Of 2022 BMC Polls

In a setback for the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), its general secretary Aditya Shirodkar joined Shiv Sena on Friday in the presence of Sena chief and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya. Shirodkar was also MNS' student wing chief and was a Shadow Cabinet member in charge of Higher Education. This setback to the Raj Thackeray-led party comes months ahead of BMC polls. Polls to the 227-seat corporation will be held in February 2022.

MNS student body chief joins Shiv Sena

BJP & Sena trade barbs on BMC polls

In November, at a recent Mumbai BJP executive meeting, ex-Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, said that Mumbai's BJP team will ensure that 'BJP's saffron flag' will be unfurled on BMC building in the 2022 civic polls. Lashing out at its ex-saffron ally Shiv Sena, Fadnavis claimed that power had gone to Sena's head. BJP has ruled out allying with Sena, while RPI chief Ramdas Athawale eyes the Deputy Mayor berth if BJP wins the BMC polls.

On the other hand, Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray has announced that the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies will contest the 2022 polls together. Contradicting Sena, Congress Mumbai chief Bhai Jagtap has declared that Congress has no coalition for the polls as of now. Aiming to elect a Congress mayor, Jagtap said that the call on such a tie-up will be taken up by the High command. Similarly, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has repeatedly asserted that his party will win a majority on its own in the next Assembly election. He has also irked Sena and NCP by alleging that the allies were miffed over Congress' "growing influence" in the state.

BMC Mayoral elections

In November 2019, Sena won both the Mayor and Deputy Mayor polls in Mumbai Mayor polls, retaining control over Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Shiv Sena's Kishori Pednekar and Suhas Wadkar won the Mayor and Deputy Mayor post on November 22, after BJP's Ashish Shelar bowed out of the race. Shiv Sena has controlled the BMC since 1985. Currently, Shiv Sena has 84 seats, BJP had 82 seats, NCP has 6 corporators and Congress has 30 corporators. Prior to separating at the civic level, the saffron allies fell out with the Sena insisting on an equal sharing of CM post for 2.5 years and portfolios, which was refused by BJP, leading to the formation of the Sena-NCP-Congress government.