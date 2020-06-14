Mumbai: 'Handcart On Wheels' Book Store Helping Students With Free Books Amid COVID-19

A recent initiative in Mumbai’s Sion area is becoming extremely popular. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, a group that calls itself the 'Sion Friends Circle' is operating a mobile book store that allows students to donate and take books for free. The move has been welcomed by students who have been unable to procure much-needed books from the markets that are closed due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Books for those in need

As per reports, one student said "I gave this mobile store books of class 7 and took from them books for class 9. It is becoming very difficult for us to study as books are not available in the market, shops are shut,". While another parent has come forward to comment on this wonderful initiative, the parent said that "Classes are expected to resume but stationery shops are shut. I took books from them so that children can study at home. Students are unable to get books amid COVID-19 situation but this mobile book house is very beneficial."

According to Ashok Kurme, a member of Sion Friends Circle, the team came up with the idea of the mobile book store in an effort to provide books to the people in need. The team started the bookstore on a handcart because it does not require any fuel to work. Currently, the book store on cart ‘Free Book House’ moves in the Sion area on a weekly basis.

India book store made famous

A soon-to-be-inaugurated book store in Aluva, Kochi, has become the talked of the hour after popular author Paulo Coelho posted a photo of the shop on his Instagram page.

Paulo Coelho took to his Instagram on June 6, 2020, and shared a picture of an upcoming book store. In the post, we can see the picture of the book store that is named 'Once Upon a Time'. The book store's unique design is what made it so viral. Paulo Coelho captioned the picture writing, "Bookshop in Kerala".

(Input/Image Credit ANI)

