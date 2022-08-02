Monkeypox: Karnataka Govt Issues Guidelines To Check Spread; 21-day Isolation Mandatory

In efforts to ramp up surveillance and enhance preparedness for monkeypox cases, the Karnataka Health Department on Monday issued guidelines to all the district administrations, including Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). According to the guidelines issued, at least 21-days of isolation will be mandatory for the confirmed cases.

Apart from the necessary 21-days of isolation, the health authorities have been instructed to ensure that screening teams are deployed at airports, bus stands and railway stations in their respective jurisdictions to curb the spread of the virus. The authorities have also been asked to report cases and set up designated institutional isolation facilities at district levels (for both confirmed and suspected cases). The authorities are also working on contact tracing of suspects.

Notably, last month, an Ethiopian citizen, who had shown some symptoms of Monkeypox arrived at the Bengaluru airport. Later, when he was subjected to the Monkeypox test but it turned out to be a confirmed case of chickenpox instead.

Meanwhile, India on Saturday reported its first death of a patient who had tested positive for the disease. The Kerala youth died in a private hospital in Thrissur days after he returned from the UAE.

List of measures suggested by Karnataka Health Department:

1. Heath authorities have been instructed to enhance surveillance, followed by detailed investigation by RRT (Rapid Response Team), sample collection and reporting on IHIP portal.

2. Designated institutional isolation facilities should at district level for the suspected and confirmed cases should be ensured.

3. Mandatory contact tracing of all the suspected cases should be timely taken into consideration. Contacts should be monitored for a period of 21 days. If symptoms of monkeypox are visible, then they should be tested and samples should be sent for testing immediately.

4. Testing of samples shall be undertaken by sending it to the designated laboratory (BMCRI, Bengaluru).

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis disease, which means that the virus can be transmitted to humans from animals. The infection spreads when one person has direct contact with an infected person's infectious rash, scabs or body fluids. It can also spread through respiratory secretions during prolonged face-to-face contact or by touching items that previously came into contact with the bodily fluids of someone who has been affected.