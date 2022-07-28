Monkeypox: Suspected Patient In Ghaziabad Tests Negative; Discharged From Hospital

A suspected monkeypox patient in Ghaziabad, who was admitted to Delhi’s Lok Nayak Hospital has tested negative on Thursday after his report came back from the National Institute of Virology, Pune. The 35-year-old patient was diagnosed with chickenpox, news agency PTI reported, citing a senior doctor.

"The suspected case of monkeypox was brought to LNJP Hospital two days ago. He was discharged today after his reports came back negative," LNJP Medical Director Suresh Kumar was quoted by PTI as saying.

The man was reported to be admitted at the LNJP hospital, which is the designated centre for monkeypox, on Tuesday, after he developed monkeypox symptoms like fever and skin lesions. However, his condition is now improving.

So far, India has reported four monkeypox cases, including three from the southern state of Kerala.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has declared the spread of the Monkeypox virus to be a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), the organisation’s highest level of alert.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) disease and spreads when someone has direct contact with a person's infectious rash, scabs or body fluids. It can also spread through respiratory secretions during prolonged face-to-face contact or by touching items that previously came into contact with the bodily fluids of someone who has been affected.