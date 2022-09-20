The monsoon is likely to withdraw from Delhi-NCR by the end of the month as against the usual date of September 24-25, weather forecasters said on Monday.

A low pressure area developing over the Bay of Bengal will travel across northeast Madhya Pradesh and reach up to east Uttar Pradesh. It is likely to impact the weather in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) till September 24-25, said Mahesh Palawat, vice president (climate change and meteorology), Skymet Weather.

"We expect the monsoon to withdraw from Delhi and neighbouring areas by September 27-28," he said.

Normally, the monsoon starts withdrawing from northwest India by September 17. It is likely to start receding from west Rajasthan in two days, Palawat said.

For the India Meteorological Department, the monsoon season begins on June 1 and ends on September 30.

Last year, the monsoon started withdrawing on October 6, 19 days after the normal date of September 17.

Image: Representative/PTI

