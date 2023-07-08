More Showers Expected In Delhi As Weather Office Issues Rainfall Prediction

A fresh spell of rain drenched Delhi on Saturday with the Met Office predicting more showers during the day.

The national capital recorded 3 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ended at 8.30 am on Saturday. The early morning rain inconvenienced many commuters who faced hardships in reaching their destinations. The India Meteorological Department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain during the day.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, it said. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 30 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity was recorded at 96 per cent.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 79 at 9.00 am, Central Pollution Control Board data showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.