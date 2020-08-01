More Than COVID-19, The Stigma Around It Seems To Be Killing Patients

Despite the government raising awareness about COVID-19 patients introducing caller tunes educating people, there are people fighting against the patient and not the virus.

Srinidhi Patil’s brother is COVID positive in Karnataka’s Raichur district. But the family members are shunned and they have no access to basic needs like milk and food.

“My brother is COVID positive. I don’t know why they create such a big issue. The neighbours have ensured the milkman doesn’t serve us milk. Even the caterer is stopped from delivering food. There is no contact. All they have to do is keep the food or milk outside the gate. And my brother is isolated and kept on the first floor. We are 7 members in the family,” he said.

The health department has examined the patient and is rendering help, but the neighbours are making it worse, they allege.

The patient’s father, Srinivas Patil, said, “My son was tested positive. And we have isolated him. More than the facilities provided by the government, the torture meted out to us by the neighbours is what is causing extreme inconvenience. They have stopped people from delivering even basic items. We have taken all precautions but there is no humanity. The DC has been informed. And the health officials have examined him.”

People in the neighbourhood seem to be ostracizing patients and their family members not just in Raichur.

A patient's wife from Vijayapura district has tweeted on social media and requested the officials to help them because the neighbours are not helping them. The neighbours have threatened milk vendors to not to enter the gate. The cook has also refused to continue her service. All that the patient's family is seeking is daily necessities to be delivered near their gate. Without basic help, the entire family consisting of a 3-year-old kid and two senior citizens at home is struggling.

Please help @DCVijayapura @CMofKarnataka @sriramulubjp @IMAIndiaOrg @PMOIndia

My husband is covid positive. Since then my neighbours in our Bijapur, Karnataka house have threatened the milk man from delivering milk to our house (i.e. to keep the milk outside our house gate) — shilpa muley (@shilpa1990) July 31, 2020

There was a lady too who was making chapatis for us so far has now said she can’t do it anymore. All we are asking is at-least let daily necessities be delivered to us. Just keep it at our house gate. We will pick it up from there. — shilpa muley (@shilpa1990) July 31, 2020

But this complete social boycott from neighbours is more painful than anyone of us getting covid. I have a 3 year old son and two senior citizens at home. — shilpa muley (@shilpa1990) July 31, 2020

