Mother Dairy Hikes Milk Prices In Delhi-NCR With Effect From July 11

Days after Amul hiked its milk prices, another milk supplier Mother Dairy has now hiked its milk prices in Delhi-NCR. The new prices will be charged from Sunday, July 11. According to ANI, Mother Dairy has raised its liquid milk prices by 2 rupees per litre in Delhi-NCR and it will be applicable for all milk variants.

Mother Dairy hikes milk prices

The leading milk-producing company, Mother Dairy has taken the decision to hike liquid milk prices in the areas of Delhi-NCR and different cities with effect from Sunday. The company had to hike the prices of milk due to input costs. In such a situation, the cost of cow milk, toned milk, full cream milk, standardized milk along many others have increased by 2 rupees per litre.

According to the company's statement "it is compelled to raise its liquid milk prices by Rs2/litre in Delhi NCR with effect from July 11, 2021." "The company has been experiencing inflationary pressure on the overall input costs which has increased multifold in last one year, accompanied by the distress in milk production due to the ongoing pandemic", the statement says.

"It is pertinent to note that the farm prices of milk alone have firmed up by about 4 per cent in the last 3-4 weeks. Despite paying higher prices towards milk procurement in the last one year, consumer prices were kept intact. With this revision, the milk prices are undergoing a revision of 4 per cent", they added. The company had previously revised the milk prices about 1.5 years ago in December 2019.

Milk prices in Delhi now

Check ANI's Twitter post for new milk prices in Delhi:

Mother Dairy raises its liquid milk prices by Rs 2/litre in Delhi NCR with effect from July 11, 2021. The new prices will be applicable for all milk variants. The milk prices were last revised about 1.5 years ago in December 2019. pic.twitter.com/YzzbMVhYwv — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2021

Earlier, Mother dairy's competitor, Amul had also hiked its milk prices by 2 rupees, applicable on all the milk variants. It can be assumed that Mother Dairy's step has been taken in the wake of following the suit. Also, it can be estimated that many other milk-producing companies can also hike their respective prices.

In a situation when people are financially strained with less or no income, rising prices of daily commodities including diesel, petrol, and now milk will put more stress on their financial condition making it difficult for many to survive. The inflation will be affecting the lower middle class and the middle-class families the most.

(Source: ANI/Twitter)