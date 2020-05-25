Overjoyed Mother Re-unites With Son In Delhi After 3 Months As Domestic Flights Resume

As passengers begin to travel back to their homes with the resumption of domestic flights, while speaking to RepublicTV a mother shared her emotional journey of being stranded away from her son for 3 months.

"I was so emotional that I didn't meet him from the past 3 months. He went to his grandparents' house and got stuck there. Then I booked his flight and today he came alone to Delhi. I missed him a lot. Happy that my hero is with me now," she said. Her son travelled back to the national capital alone to reunite with his mother on Monday.

Read: Flight Attendants Get Back To Work As Domestic Flights Resume

SOP for airports

Following the announcement of domestic flight resumption, the Airports Authority of India on Thursday issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for airports as part of preparations to commence the commercial flight operations.

As per the guidelines, airports have been advised to ensure that passenger seating arrangement is done in such a manner that allows passengers to maintain social distance. The airlines must block the middle seats and mark them with proper tapes. All passengers also must compulsorily be registered with the Aarogya Setu app on their phones as per the directives.

Apart from this, alternate check-in counters should be used to avoid congestion. The airport staff must be provided PPE kits, face masks as well as hand sanitisers.

The flight operations have resumed in 1/3rd capacity across the country on Monday, except in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. The two states will begin operation on May 26 and May 28 respectively. Moreover, Tamil Nadu has capped the number of flight arrivals at 25 in Chennai airport.

Read: Delhi Airport Resumes Ops But With A Difference: PPE Kiosks, Sanitising Carpets & More