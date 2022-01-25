MP: 10-year-old Boy Hangs Self In Bhopal

A 10-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide in his home in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Tuesday.

The Class V student ended his life by hanging himself with a dupatta on Monday evening when his mother and sister had gone to the market and his photographer father was also out, Ashoka Garden police station in charge Alok Shrivastava said.

No suicide note was found from the spot and probe was underway to find out why the youngster took this extreme step, he said.

