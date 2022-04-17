MP: 12 injured in fire at marriage venue

Damoh (MP), Apr 17 (PTI) At least 12 persons, including three children, were injured on Sunday in a fire that broke out at a house hosting a wedding in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, police said.

The incident occurred at Shikarpura Piparia village on Sunday morning, Patera police station in-charge Shyam Bihari Mishra said.

He said the blaze erupted when a man is taking out petrol from a motorcycle. It spread to the area where food was being cooked for the marriage ceremony.

At least 12 persons, most of them women besides two toddlers and a four-year-old girl, sustained burn injuries. They were admitted to the Damoh district hospital, Mishra added. PTI COR ADU NSK NSK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)