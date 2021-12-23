MP: 14 Overseas Travelers Test Positive For COVID-19 After Landing In Indore In One Month

As many as 14 overseas travelers who landed at the Indore airport in Madhya Pradesh in the last one month have tested positive for COVID-19 amid concerns over Omicron variant, an official said here on Thursday.

Of 3,300 persons who flew to Indore from foreign countries via different airports in the country in the last one month, 2,100 were screened, said Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr B S Saitya.

Fourteen of them tested positive for the viral infection, and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing to the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) to ascertain if they have contracted Omicron variant, he added.

The report of the NCDC was awaited, he said.

The state government was informed about nearly 800 passengers who traveled to various districts after landing at the Indore airport, Dr Saitya said.

Efforts were on to trace the remaining passengers so that they can be tested, he added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)