MP: 3 Dead, One Injured As Motorcycle Hits Tree In Mandla

Three persons were killed and one injured after their speeding motorcycle rammed into a tree in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday near Chhapartala village and passersby alerted authorities in the morning, said Bicchia police Station in-charge SR Maravi.

"Two of the deceased are 19-year-old while the third is 22 years old, all residents of Chhapartala village. The injured person has been hospitalised. All four were travelling on the same motorcycle," he said.