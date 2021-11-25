MP: 3 More Army Officers At IIM Course In Indore Test Positive For Coronavirus; Tally At 14

Three more fully vaccinated Army officers, participating in a course at the Indian Institute of Management in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of infected personnel to 14 in the last five days, an official said on Thursday.

Five persons, including three Army officers, tested positive for the infection in the district in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The infected personnel were asymptomatic and were undergoing treatment at the Military Hospital at Mhow, about 25 km from the district headquarters, district chief medical and health officer Dr B S Satiya said.

The 14 infected officers had joined the six-month certificate course in Business Management nearly two-and-a-half-month ago, he said.

Meanwhile, an IIM-I official said that offline (physical) classes for the Army officers has been discontinued after they contracted the disease and the course is now being conducted online.

The 60 participants of the course were not staying in the IIM-I campus, and a separate classroom had been set up for them, he added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)