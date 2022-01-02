MP: 3 Women, Including 2 Sisters, Drown In Chambal River Backwater In Mandsaur

Three women of a family drowned while crossing the backwater of the Chambal river to reach a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district on Sunday, police said.

The women, identified as Mohanbai (55), her daughter-in-law Karibai (31) and the former's sister Ramibai (42), were going to Bardia village to pray at a temple when the incident took place in Tolakhedi, Chandwas Police Post in charge Shailendra Singh Kanesh said.

"One of them was trying to drink water from the river when she slipped, and the other two died while trying to save her. Rescue teams have retrieved the three bodies and sent them for post mortem," he informed.

