MP: 4 teen boys drown in Narmada river

Narmadapuram (MP), Mar 6 (PTI) Four boys drowned while taking bath in Narmada river on Sunday in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram, formerly known as Hoshangabad, an official said.

The incident occurred at Herbal Park Ghat when six boys in the 18-19 age group from an industry campus in neighbouring Budhni went into deep water while bathing at around 2 pm, Tehsildar Shailendra Badonia informed.

"Two of them were rescued, while four boys identified as Praveen Rajput (19), Pavi Singh (18), Vinay Bairagi (18) and Aryan Thakur (18) died. Their bodies have been retrieved," he said. PTI COR ADU BNM BNM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)