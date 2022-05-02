MP: 42-year-old man marries three partners at same time as per tribal customs

Indore/Alirajpur, May 2 (PTI) A 42-year-old man married his three live-in partners at the same function in accordance with tribal customs in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district.

The six children he has with the three women also took part in the wedding rituals, the event in Mori Falia village itself becoming a much-talked one on social media with netizens sharing images of the marriage card, the groom and brides and the festivities.

Amid running around overseeing the arrangements and tending to the guests, Maurya, a former sarpanch of Nanpur village, some 400 kilometers from Bhopal, told PTI he was engaged to his first partner in 2003 and his two other partners have also been living with him over the past 15 years.

Villagers said the function, in which Maurya married Naanbai, Mela and Sakri in the same mandap, lasted for three days as per tribal customs, with the revelry including playing of 'dhol' and 'maandal', a tribal drum.

Getting married as per tribal customs was necessary for social acceptance and for involvement in religious and other auspicious events of the community, they said. PTI HWP ADU BNM BNM

