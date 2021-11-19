MP: 7 Outlets In Indore Market Sealed After 15 Staffers Miss COVID-19 Vaccine Second Dose

Seven outlets in Sarafa Bazar in Indore in Madhya Pradesh were sealed by the district administration after it was found that 15 staffers had not taken the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine despite the due date having passed, an official said on Friday.

These establishments are run by persons hailing from West Bengal, he said.

"During a probe, we found 15 employees of seven establishments in Sarafa Bazar were not fully vaccinated despite their due date for the second dose having passed. The administration had requested association functionaries to get their members fully vaccinated but they have failed to do so," Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Akshay Singh Markam said.

"In view of public health, these seven establishments were sealed. They will be allowed to open only when their owners submit documents certifying the fully vaccinated status of these 15 people," he added.

Indore had the highest number of cases in the state, with officials informing that 30.30 lakh vaccine doses have been administered, with 22.48 lakh getting the second jab as well.

Six lakh people have not taken their second dose despite being eligible for it, they added.

